BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana woman who has impaired vision and struggles with mental health problems has been missing since May 19.
Michelle Griffin, 38, of Galliano, was last seen on East 178th Street walking toward East Main Street in Galliano.
Griffin stands approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing denim shorts and no shoes, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can dial 911 or call the sheriff’s office at (985) 532-2808.
LATEST POSTS
- Tyson Foods CEO Dean Banks steps down, citing ‘personal reasons’
- Bill to strip conceal carry permit and training requirements in Louisiana moves to Senate
- Check out our Trending Topics for Wednesday, June 2, with Gabrielle and Lexi!
- Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 2nd
- Louisiana woman with mental illnesses, impaired vision is missing