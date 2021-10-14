Louisiana woman guilty of obstruction in 2015 hit-and-run

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana jury has convicted a woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident in Shreveport six years ago. Jurors found Emily Renee Fields guilty of obstruction of justice late Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, in a news release, said late Oct. 4, 2015, a pedestrian was killed by a car in a Shreveport neighborhood.
Fields was later seen at an area glass shop getting her windshield replaced. Investigators also learned she had purchased replacement mirrors, headlights and paint. Prosecutors say jurors found that Shields knew the car was involved and that she had altered and tampered with evidence, thereby hindering the investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 27. Fields faces up to five years in prison.