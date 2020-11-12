Louisiana woman facing First Degree Murder charge in the death of 1-year-old son

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 28-year-old Tonika M. Willoughby, of 2968 Highway 1, Labadieville, is charged with murdering her 1-year-old son.
Earlier this week, “deputies were dispatched to the aforementioned address due to an unresponsive child,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An ambulance was summoned and the 1-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
APSO says a preliminary autopsy report “indicates that child neglect and abuse was a direct result of the infant’s death.”
Those findings along with information gathered from an interview with the mother led authorities to seek an arrest warrant.
The suspect is charged with one count of First Degree Murder.
“Since the incident, Department of Child and Family Services removed the two remaining children of Willoughby’s and relocated them to the care of other individuals,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Willoughby is in the Assumption Parish Detention Facility and the investigation remains open.
