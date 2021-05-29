Louisiana woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with stabbing incident

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 23-year-old De’Monica Butler is in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail after a recent incident involving a knife.

The investigation into an alleged stabbing began at the North Oaks Medical Center.

Investigators initially found that an argument took place between Butler and the stabbing victim.

A fight ensued and according to the Hammond Police Department, “at some point during the fight, Butler used a knife to stab the victim multiple times.”

The stabbing victim is expected to recover.

Butler was apprehended on Thursday, May 27 and is facing one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The investigation into this stabbing remains open.

If you have any information that could assist investigators with this case, please contact Detective Corey Morse (985-277-5758 or Morse_CN@hammond.org), by contacting the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook page, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.