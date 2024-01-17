MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) — A Morgan City woman is behind bars after her 2-year-old child allegedly overdosed on candies containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, authorities said.

Rosizena Moore, 34, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with second degree cruelty to juveniles, failure to seek assistance, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs in the presence of juveniles, and using drugs in a Drug Free Zone.

The Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Apple Street at approximately 2:05 a.m. Wednesday regarding an overdose. When officers arrived medical personnel were already on scene, officials said.

According to police, Moore had gone to bed earlier in the night. In the early morning hours, the victim, 2 years of age, awoke and was able to gain access to multiple THC gummies and allegedly ingested them. The child began to suffer from a medical episode when they alerted Moore.

Reports indicated that Moore delayed contacting for help in an attempt to hide evidence for up to two hours. A Police search of the residence produced suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and additional THC products, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local medical facility and is now listed in stable condition, police said. Moore was taken to the Morgan City Jail where she was charged, booked, and now awaits court proceedings.

Police said Moore also held active warrants for her arrest from the Thibodaux Police Department for traffic offenses.

Bail details were not released.