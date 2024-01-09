BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE-KARD) — The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) has put forth notices of intent for the hunting regulations, hunting seasons, and WMA rules for 2024-25.



Some of the proposed changes are listed below:

* Prohibition of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) for the recovery of deer and bears that are not mortally wounded.

*Closure of turkey season for Bayou Macon and Boeuf WMAs.

*Prohibition of motorized vessels on Little River (Catahoula) Basin on Dewey W. Wills WMA from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. and all nighttime activities during waterfowl season.

*Prohibition of motorized vessels 10 days before the opening day of duck and teal seasons and prohibition of motorized vessels during waterfowl season splits for Wham Brake on Russell Sage WMA.

*Removal of daily waterfowl draws the lottery on Sherburne WMA, making it online only.



The public will be able to voice their opinion through March 7, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/news/lwfc-approves-notice-of-intent-for-hunting-regs-hunting-seasons-and-wma-rules-for-202425