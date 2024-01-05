BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, Jan 4, 2024, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved a notice of intent, for ecotours on Pearl River and Swamp Wildlife Management Areas.

The NOI implements that ecotours is allowed for recreational activity in a manner that meets WMA management. In order to conduct these tours, a permit is required from LDWF.

Public comment on the NOI, is valid through April 4, 2024. For more information on a comment, contact Steve Smith at smith@wlf.la.gov or visit the link below. https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.