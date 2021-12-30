Louisiana widening Medicaid to cover more disabled children

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will expand its Medicaid program in January to include more children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility rules. Federal officials approved the plan to broaden the program’s eligibility standards to include certain children under 19 years old with disabilities.

Louisiana lawmakers unanimously approved the widened Medicaid coverage in 2019 to give more children access to home- and community-based services. The Louisiana Department of Health says the new program is estimated to cost $54 million for the first year, with $9.5 million coming from state dollars and the rest paid with federal financing. Applications will start being accepted Saturday.