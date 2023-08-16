The second week of fall camp continues, and the progress being made is visible, but there is also spots where improvement can be better.

One of those areas is on the offensive side of the ball, more specific, wide receivers.

The goal of the wide receivers in the first scrimmage, according to coach Des, is to give the young receivers some more reps.

As a result, coach saw a lot of room for improvement due to drop balls, and alignment issues.

The goal for now, to iron out the inconsistencies, before the start of the 2023 season.

Coach Desormaux says, the mistakes are fixable, and the corrections will continue, “It just a little to inconsistent we made some plays out there but there are more we have to make. We have a formation, pre-snap penalty, because you don’t have a enough guys on the line. You know, that’s a young guy thing, and it’s easy to fix we just have to fix it.”

