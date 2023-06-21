BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More steps to protect information were released on Wednesday as Louisiana is still monitoring after a cyber attack exposed residents’ information.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security directs people to the nextsteps.la.gov website for information on how to protect information and what to do if fraud is suspected. New actions to take added to the website suggest monitoring additional government benefits such as Small Business Administration, FEMA and Louisiana Workforce Commission benefits.

As monitoring continues, GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said there’s no signs that agencies outside of the Office of Motor Vehicles was affected in the data breach. He said there is also no evidence that data has been sold, used, shared or released after the cyber attack.

“We know that many people have many questions about what happened and the updated information on the website is designed to provide answers to help everyone better understand how the state is responding and what they can do to protect their personal information,” said Tingle. “In addition to working with state agencies, we are also in constant contact with our federal partners to identify the scope and severity of this incident and will continue to provide any new information as it becomes available.”

On June 16, the day after residents were alerted to the cyber attack, Tingle said over six million records were breached.

Suspected fraud activity on credit reports or identity theft can be reported to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Protection Division of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, GOHSEP said.