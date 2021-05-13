Louisiana voting rights suit dismissed, but still on appeal

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that resulted in Louisiana expanding early voting and mail balloting in last year’s presidential election.

But the suit remains alive in an appeals court. Voting rights advocates got what they wanted last fall when U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered the expanded voting opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the election is over, Republican state officials are still asking a New Orleans appeals court to say Dick’s September ruling was wrong.

The voting rights advocates say their lawsuit is now moot and should be dismissed. Dick ruled in their favor Thursday but the appeals court has yet to decide.