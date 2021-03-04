Louisiana uses single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large events

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is using nearly half its first shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to hold large walk-up and drive-thru immunization events at convention centers, sports stadiums and other community sites.

The first of the vaccination events began Thursday at the New Orleans convention center, a baseball stadium in Metairie, the Lake Charles Civic Center and health clinics in St. Tammany Parish.

Nearly 17,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered through the events. Vaccinations are available to people who meet eligibility criteria. Registration is required.