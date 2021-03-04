Louisiana uses single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large events

Louisiana News

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is using nearly half its first shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to hold large walk-up and drive-thru immunization events at convention centers, sports stadiums and other community sites.

The first of the vaccination events began Thursday at the New Orleans convention center, a baseball stadium in Metairie, the Lake Charles Civic Center and health clinics in St. Tammany Parish.

Nearly 17,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered through the events.  Vaccinations are available to people who meet eligibility criteria. Registration is required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories