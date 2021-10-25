Louisiana Treasurer to tour the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Treasurer of Louisiana is planning a tour around the state to discuss the Louisiana Loggers’ Relief Grant Program. According to the State Treasurer, John Schroder’s office says he will kick off the tour on Tuesday October 26, 2021 in Monroe.

The Treasurer will be promoting the grant program and encourage loggers to apply for this one-time grant of up to $25,000.00. The treasurer’s office says the events are open to the public.

Below is a list of times, dates, and locations for the treasurer’s tour:

Monroe

When: 12:15-1:15 pm

Where: Doggett/John Deere

Address: 7370 Frontage Road, Monroe

Alexandria

When: 8:30-9:30 am

Where: Doggett/John Deere

Address: 6321 Masonic Drive, Alexandria

Columbia

When: 11:00-11:30 am

Where: D&G Auto Parts

Address: 7639 US Hwy 165, Columbia

Shreveport