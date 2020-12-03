Louisiana treasurer hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state Treasurer John Schroder’s office says the statewide elected official is hospitalized and being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.
The treasury statement says Schroder tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, but didn’t provide further details about the symptoms Schroder was experiencing.
The statement said Schroder “is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort.”
It said the Republican elected official remains in contact with his staff via email and phone.
