HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16).

According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.

For unknown reasons, Troopers say the GMC rear-ended the Hyundai. The child, identified as one-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston, was riding in the backseat of the Hyundai during the crash. Although he was riding in a rear-facing car seat, DeLuane sustained severe injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Both drivers were properly restrained and survived the crash. The driver of the Hyundai sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area for moderate injuries. The driver of the GMC was minorly injured.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the collision. Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.