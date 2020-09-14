Louisiana to receive $34.5M in grant money to fight opioid epidemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announces the confirmation of an award for the second phase of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Louisiana State Opioid Response 2.0 Program (LaSOR 2.0).

The state health department says the grant will allow the state to continue to build on the solid framework put in place by the State Targeted Response Grant that started in 2017 and ran through April 2020. The new grant funds will be available from September 30, 2020 through September 29, 2022.

According to the news release the grant will allow the state to keep addressing the needs of people facing the challenges of opioid and stimulant use or misuse. This grant money will allow the state to enhance life outcomes, reduce crime, and reoffending.

With a budget of over $17 million for each of the two years, the priority populations served by the grant will be:

The under- and uninsured

The criminal justice population

Tribes

Pregnant women or women with infants experiencing neonatal opioid withdrawal symptoms

People who inject drugs

Colleges and universities, and School age children (for prevention).

The goals of LaSOR 2.0 include:

Identify and address needs of state and federally-recognized tribes

Decrease opioid and stimulant overdose death rates by increasing access to treatment services for the under- and uninsured with OUD or SUM

Increase access to community recovery support services for patients with OUD or SUM

Increase prevention, intervention and education activities for opioid and stimulant use, misuse and abuse

Provide treatment, transition and referral for patients re-entering communities from criminal justice settings

Increase access to harm reduction strategies and linkage to HIV and viral hepatitis testing for priority populations.

Services offered under LaSOR 2.0

LaSOR 2.0 will provide a variety of services for 3,095 unduplicated individuals (1,355 in year one and 1,740 in year two).