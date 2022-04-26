NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana will be receiving $118.34 million for transportation projects, according to Congressman Troy A. Carter.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering historic investments in cleaner, more convenient transportation options for Louisianans,” said Congressman Carter. “This deeply needed funding will slash commute times, lower costs for working families, combat harmful carbon pollution and support good paying, union jobs. I’m proud to have voted for this critical victory for Louisianans, and I will continue partnering with our state and local leaders to put these game-changing investments to work.”

The funds are directed under a program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program.

“By strengthening Louisiana’s clean transportation infrastructure, this funding will help reduce our reliance on foreign energy and protect working families from rising costs,” said Congressman Carter. “As these investments reach Louisiana communities, Congressional Democrats remain laser-focused on fighting Putin’s Price Hike: lowering costs, growing paychecks and creating jobs for the people.”

According to Congressman Carter, the money can help develop projects such as public transit services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, traffic flow improvements, congestion management technology, and pedestrian and cycle trails.

Senator Bill Cassidy recently called on Louisiana lawmakers to invest in infrastructure, in hopes of addressing critical needs to make the state more competitive to attract business.