Louisiana to get $2B in federal virus aid, but with strings

State commissioner of administration Jay Dardenne wears a mask as he testifies before the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee, in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana expects to receive at least $2 billion in coronavirus aid from the latest relief package passed by Congress.

But state officials don’t yet know what strings are attached and how much of the cash could help patch budget holes next year.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne calls the use of the money “a big mystery right now.”

Data collected by state agencies estimates Louisiana is in line for nearly $1.2 billion for K-12 schools, $308 million for rental assistance, $310 million for the health department and $277 million for higher education.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also will have $23 million in discretionary dollars for education.