Louisiana to end jail time for small amounts of marijuana

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under special grow lights in Baton Rouge, La. A House Republican leader’s bid to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program and allow smokable cannabis started to gain traction Thursday, April 15, 2021, as lawmakers advanced a bill that would tax the new therapeutic products. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — People in Louisiana caught with small amounts of recreational marijuana will soon face a misdemeanor fine and no possibility of jail time.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday he has signed the bill lessening the penalties into law.

The measure sponsored by Shreveport Democratic Rep. Cedric Glover won narrow, bipartisan support in the legislative session that ended Thursday.

The new law will take effect Aug. 1. Glover’s bill makes possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana a misdemeanor crime carrying a fine up to $100 with no possibility of jail time, even for repeat offenses.