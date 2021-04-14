Louisiana teen arrested after accidentally shooting himself

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over two months ago, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to what turned out to be an accidental shooting in Bayou L’Ourse.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 14-year-old had “sustained a non-life-threatening wound from a firearm.”
Further investigation found that the gun used in the accidental shooting was stolen.
After the investigation was finished, authorities were able to file a verified complaint against the teen:
The 14-year-old is facing these charges:
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
The teen is now in “the custody of a parent.”