Louisiana teacher accused of sex crimes with juvenile

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A teacher in St. James Parish is in trouble with the law after a recent investigation concluded with her arrest.

50-year-old Lisa Samuels, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on Monday, January 11.

Samuels teaches in the St. James Parish School System.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Through investigation it was determined that Ms. Samuels had inappropriate contact with a juvenile.”

Samuels is currently in the St. James Parish Prison facing one count each of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Molestation of a Juvenile.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case.