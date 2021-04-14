Louisiana tax rewrite again drawing business resistance

Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, talks with Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers trying to muscle through a wide-ranging rewrite of Louisiana’s tax laws are running into the same problem that has bedeviled past legislative efforts.

They face opposition from special interest groups trying to protect tax breaks given to industry. The House Ways and Means Committee delayed votes Wednesday on two bills aimed at paring back a myriad of tax breaks.

Neither one had an analysis yet of how much money would be saved from cutting the tax breaks.

But the bigger hurdle involves lobbyists and organizations that represent many of the businesses that would lose the tax breaks.