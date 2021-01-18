Louisiana taking nominations for state poet laureate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is taking nominations for state poet laureate. John Warner Smith’s two-year term ends in August, and poets laureate cannot serve two straight terms.

People can send nominations through Feb. 24 to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

The position requires traveling the state for two years, encouraging people to explore and engage with poetry.

Poets must be born in or living in Louisiana, and must have published works in books, anthologies, literary journals or magazines.

A $4,500-a-year stipend is intended to cover travel costs and honoraria.