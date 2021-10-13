Louisiana: tag and validate deer, turkey by smartphone

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hunters in Louisiana can now use their smartphones to tag and validate deer and turkey immediately after killing one. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says this must be done before moving the deer or turkey.

And a news release sent Tuesday says either the tag itself or a picture of the hunter’s harvest tags on the smartphone is needed. The new E-tag and Text-to-Tag services also need an account at LouisianaOutdoors.com. If there’s no cellular service in the area hunted, traditional paper tags must be used. Step-by-step instructions and other details are on the department’s website.