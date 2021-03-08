Louisiana student standardized testing to restart in spring

A student cleans his hands with hand sanitizer as educators welcome students on the first day of class at Lake Harbor Middle School with coronavirus restrictions Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Mandeville, La. St. Tammany Parish schools are opening with a quarter of students returning to school each day this week to assist in coronavirus precautions along with temperature checks, hand sanitizing at the door and face masks. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana public school students will resume their traditional standardized tests in math, science, English and social studies in the spring.

The testing restart comes a year after those exams were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state hasn’t settled whether those LEAP 2025 test results will be used to assign letter grades to schools and districts and determine school performance scores.

The Advocate reports the testing may be the subject of new legislative debates when the regular session begins in mid-April.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will discuss the test plans Tuesday, though it’s not clear members will reach conclusions on how the results will be used.