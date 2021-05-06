Louisiana State University names new president

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State University (LSU) has named a new president of the university.

According to the school, LSU Board of Supervisors has named William Tate IV to serve as the new university president.

LSU says Tate has served the University of South Carolina as their Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost & Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Officials say Tate will begin his term as president in July.

Tate said he is excited about being part of the LSU system, “What I’m really most excited about is I met students here who really are amazing, and for me, this position is all about what we can do to help students and give people access and opportunity in higher education. That’s really in my DNA, how do we help people regardless of their background – we find the money, get you here and give you the opportunity to live your dream. I think there is no better place in the United States to come find your dream and to make it happen then right here at LSU.”

Tate will replace LSU President Tom Galligan, who served as president since January 2020.