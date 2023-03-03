JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 3, 2023, Jena High School and Jesuit High School received a visit from the Louisiana State Police to participate in a mock trial as part of a continuation of their mock crashes for the Sudden Impact Program.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Students were able to experience the physical and emotional stress that happens after a fatal crash. The impaired drivers involved in the mock accidents were found guilty of killing their friends and were sentenced to prison. The drivers would have to deal with the guilt of killing their friends for the remainder of their lives. The parents of victims also gave emotional testimonies of how their lives have been altered because of one person’s poor decision to get behind the wheel while impaired.