BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote.

The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of the nation’s state troopers and their families.

Every year, AAST prints and sells calendars featuring the top 13 state trooper cruisers from across the country, and the most voted for cruiser makes the cover. Proceeds from calendar sales will go to AAST.

This year, LSP is urging the public to cast a vote for Louisiana’s cruiser, which is pictured below.

Image Credit: Louisiana State Police

Click here to vote, and keep in mind that the opportunity to do so ends at 5 p.m. (EST), Thursday, August 25.