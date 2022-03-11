BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a statement about the complete review and assessment of their policies, procedures, and practices in the department. According to their release, the State Police want to work with the Bowman Group to drive organizational change and improved public safety services.

“Since accepting the position of Louisiana State Police Superintendent, I have vowed to regain the trust of our citizens, our law enforcement partners, our political leaders, and the men and women of our agency,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “Through this collaboration, we continue our commitment to the reform process as we work to build trust within our communities.”

Police say the consulting services will be conducted through May of 2023 and it will cost nearly $1.5 million divided between the 2022 and 2023 fiscal year. Police tell us the Bowman Group is an internationally respected organization with a proven track record of improving the operations of police departments. The group says they conduct system assessments, analyze policy, evaluate technology, and enhance training.

Police tell us the Department of Public Safety has been working, for the last 17 months, to carefully evaluate and examine the processes and operational practices looking for ways to fundamentally improve operations, training, and administration. According to police, the department is committed to transformation at every level.

The Bowman Group, according to police, will perform a comprehensive top-to-bottom assessment and provide recommendations and insights to be shared with personnel and the public.

Police tell us the consulting team will deliver a detailed law enforcement organizational assessment to cover key operational and organizational areas to include: