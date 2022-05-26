MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police has encouraged child passenger safety across the state. According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, troopers planned a child passenger safety seat check event, as part of a Child Passenger Safety Technician Course. It’s on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event will take place at Sam’s Club located at 5400 Frontage Road in Monroe. No appointment is necessary and it is always free. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.

According to Master Trooper Leija, it is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately three out of four child seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the great variety of child seats available, the great range of children’s weights and heights and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market.

These misuses span all races, educational levels and socioeconomic status.

During the past 30 years, more than 11,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important that caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat or seat belt anytime they are traveling in a vehicle.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

(NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station,” and Troop F troopers and technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318)-345-0000.

Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.