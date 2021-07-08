Louisiana State Police SWAT and Mobile Field Force officers receive training from US Air Force

LOUISIANA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday July 8, officers from the Louisiana State Police SWAT, and Mobile Field Force teams received special training from the United States Air Force.

Officers had the opportunity to train alongside members of the United States Air force 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.

This joint operation featured training for simulated mass casualty scenarios like active shootings, which were based on events that have occurred in the United States

The Louisiana State Police is thankful for the opportunity to train alongside the United States Air Force in order to be better prepared to serve the community if the situation were to happen.