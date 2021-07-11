Louisiana State Police searching for hit and run suspect that injured four people

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday July 11 shortly after 1AM, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L were called to investigate a hit and run crash that happened on US 190 and LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Per the report, there were four injuries due to the crash, including two adults, a child, and an infant who received minor injuries.

Upon investigation, troopers determined that the crashed happened as the victim’s vehicle was traveling west on US 190. An unidentified vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto LA 445 and struck the victim’s vehicle. After the crash, the unidentified vehicle stopped briefly, and then fled the scene.

Stock image of a Jeep Wrangler are provided for reference of the suspect vehicle’s make and model.

Per witness statements, troopers were advised that the unidentified vehicle may be a red, newer model Jeep Wrangler with after-market rims and damage to the front end. The suspect was described as a white female in her 30’s or 40’s with brown or blonde hair.

The crash is still under investigation, and the LSP is asking that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250, or contact your local law enforcement agency.