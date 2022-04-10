WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, April 10th through the 16th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

While we appreciate our telecommunicators every day, we would like to highlight their duties and show some extra gratitude. These men and women are one of the most important parts of the law enforcement profession. When someone in need dials 9-1-1, the first person they will speak to is a telecommunicator. These calls range from the simple report of a roadway hazard to a life changing event such as a medical emergency or a serious traffic crash. The telecommunicators who answer these calls often deal with people who may be emotional. Callers could be panicked, scared, stunned, or angry. With emotions high, our telecommunicators will sometimes be yelled at or even threatened. However, they remain calm and professional, gathering the important information that is needed. These trained telecommunicators then relay details and updates to the proper resources to get help to people in need. They are also the life-line of Troopers and DPS Officers who respond to these calls. In a time of crisis, telecommunicators are the calming voice on the radio to an injured Trooper or DPS Officer who is awaiting back-up or medical assistance. Our telecommunicators deal with many high stress and highly emotional situations. They work every day and hour of the year, often missing out on holidays or weekends with friends and family, because they care for the public along with the men and women they work with. For these reasons, we thank our telecommunicators during their week and every day of the year. Below are some of our telecommunicators that work across the state. #NationalPublicSafetyTelecommunicatorsWeek Louisiana State Police Facebook post

Louisiana telecommunicators pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police Facebook page)

Louisiana telecommunicators pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police Facebook page)

According to the official website for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community are honored. The website stated that this week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.