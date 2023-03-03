BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, the Louisiana State Police Department announced a new tool to allow members of the public to share feedback.

In a press release from LSP, a compliments/complaints tab will be available on the state police’s website, allowing anyone to express their compliments and concerns about any trooper or Department of Public Safety officer or employee. The ticket will be sent directly to LSP’s Internal Affairs.

“As we continue to advance and find ways to strengthen our operations, we want to hear from our citizens about their experiences,” the agency said.”

People can still email LSPPublicAffairs@la.gov or send a private message to the department’s social media pages.