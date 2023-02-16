SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler in connection with the shooting death of Alonzo Bagley on February 3, according to Bagley family attorney Ron Haley.

According to Haley, Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler is charged with negligent homicide.

The warrant comes 13 days after the Shreveport police officer fatally shot 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley.

Caddo Correctional Center booking information shows that Tyler was booked at 10:01. No bond information is available.

The family and their attorney will be present for a news conference at 2 p.m. at Government Plaza.

The Shreveport Police Department asked Louisiana State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. Officers said they found Bagley inside an apartment. He fled, exiting on a balcony, and jumped to the ground before running from the officers.

After a brief foot chase, Tyler shot Bagley, striking him in the chest.

The family of Alonzo Bagley, joined by their attorney, met with Shreveport city leadership to view the video Thursday morning.