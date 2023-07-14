CROWLEY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the Crowley Police Department, have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory. Liam, a 19-month-old boy, was reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services office located at 600 N. Avenue G., in Crowley, Louisiana.

The child was taken by Savannah James, Liam’s non-custodial mother. James is described as a white female, weighing around 100 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Liam James is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at about two feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. Liam was last seen clothed in a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan, Louisiana license 831CPW. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234 or call 911.