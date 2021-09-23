Louisiana State Police issue statement regarding indictment of former trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statement regarding the indictment of a former trooper.

The statement reads:

Today’s indictment followed a thorough and extensive investigation by Louisiana State Police.

LSP learned of the incident upon receiving a civil lawsuit alleging excessive force by an unnamed Trooper and began immediately working to identify the details of the incident. Louisiana State Police Detectives concluded Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions, intentionally mislabeled the video evidence, and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors. LSP detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown and placed him into custody.

The actions of Brown and others charged by LSP in excessive force incidents undermines the public trust earned by the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women. Any instance of unjustifiable use of force jeopardizes public safety and is a danger to our communities. These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services.

Over the last eleven months, LSP has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration leading to the implementation of critical changes throughout the department and progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.

LSP continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

Louisiana State Police