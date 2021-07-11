Louisiana State Police investigating fatal crash in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 8AM on Sunday July 11, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C were advised of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 24 in Lafourche Parish, about four miles south of Louisiana Highway 55.

Per the release, the crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Elton Billiot, Jr. of Houma and 50-year-old Raye Pigott. The initial investigation showed that Billiot was traveling north on LA 24 when his vehicle crossed the center line in a curve and struck Pigott’s SUV head-on and Billiot’s became engulfed in flames. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation also revealed that impairment and excessive speed on the part of Billiot are suspected factors in the crash. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Per the LSP, nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers.