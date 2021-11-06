Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash on I-10 involving pedestrian

LOBDELL, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal crash involving an unidentified pedestrian that was hit by multiple vehicles on I-10 east of La Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, LSP responded to a fatal crash and learned that the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and was hit by multiple vehicles while in the roadway. The person was announced dead on the scene.

LSP asks that anyone with information relating to this case call Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)-754-8500.