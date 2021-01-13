Louisiana State Police: Deputies killed man who shot at them

MONTEGUT, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was firing a rifle at them.

Authorities say Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s detectives were sent to a home in Montegut on Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of an aggravated assault by a man with a rifle.

State police say the man began shooting after they tried to negotiate with him.

The man died at a hospital. Nobody else was hurt.

Authorities have not released the races or identities of those involved.

State police are investigating the shooting.

That’s standard procedure in Louisiana for shootings by local officers.