BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, tickets are on sale for the annual Angola Spring Rodeo. The state department of corrections reported the return comes after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. According to the department, the Angola Prison Spring Rodeo is back on Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, 2022, offering what they said is the best in prison rodeo excitement.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Tim Hooper invited the public to see what they said is the wildest rodeo show in the South. According to the department, you can watch as the Angola cowboys compete in heart-stopping events such as Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull-Dogging, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory. The department reported that the gates to one of the most famous prisons in the world open at 8:00 a.m., and the “Wildest Show in the South” starts at 1:00 p.m.

The department stated tickets are 20 dollars, and all seats are reserved. They reported that only rodeo tickets will be sold, and no separate arts and crafts tickets will be available. According to the department, rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to:

Hear outstanding bands

Feast on a wide array of the South’s best food

Shop unique and affordable arts and crafts

The arts and crafts are all made by incarcerated people include:

Jewelry

Leather crafts

Paintings

Woodwork

Lawn and garden furniture

Toys

You can buy your tickets in advance online in advance at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225)-655-2030 or (225)-655-2607 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Monday through Friday. According to the department, rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting edge reentry programs, which work to lower recidivism, and create fewer crime victims. The department reported that all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at angolarodeo.com.