Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday, Jan. 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2019 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2019 federal income tax returns.

On Jan. 27, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers.

Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

File returns and pay taxes electronically

Check the status of individual income tax refunds

Amend current and prior-year tax returns

Request a filing extension

Also on Jan. 27, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website. Updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 27.

2019 Louisiana Individual Income Tax returns and payments are due May 15, 2020.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud. If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information here.

