Louisiana state government offices closed Monday amid wintry weather

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winter storm will keep Louisiana state offices closed Monday.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s office confirmed the closures Sunday afternoon.

“All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary,” the office said in a statement. “Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.”

The closure applies to all nonessential workers, including those permitted to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.