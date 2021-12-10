Louisiana State Fire Marshal mourning loss of beloved public servant

MARRERO, La. (BRPROUD) – Major Jerry Melanson was a well-known employee of the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The 66-year-old Marrero native recently died after fighting a lengthy illness.

Melanson spent 24 years with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

During that time, Melanson held many positions including volunteer firefighter and building inspector.

The former LOSFM employee rose to the rank of Major and “oversaw enforcement operations in four of the state’s nine regions, which covered metro New Orleans, the Northshore, metro Baton Rouge, the River and Bayou parishes,” according to the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

LOSFM says Melanson “took his responsibility as a public servant very seriously.”

Whether it was cooking for local fire departments or giving out more than 5,000 carbon monoxide alarms, the Marrero native “will be greatly missed.”

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal is providing funeral details for Major Jerry Melanson:



VISITATION:

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero, LA 70072

FUNERAL MASS:

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

12:00 PM

Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero, LA 70072