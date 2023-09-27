BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The statewide burn ban that went into effect on Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. has been modified following the consultation among the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

The modification order will go into effect on Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. According to a release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, the active burn ban that prohibits all private burning, with no limitations, will have the following modifications:

Provides for individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban.

Provides for fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions.

Provides for certain live fire training to resume with written permission from the SFM.

The modified burn ban will also allow for agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning, to resume except for standing sugarcane, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Officials are asking residents to keep continuing to abide by burn bans that remain in place. The status of the burn ban order will be reconsidered on a weekly basis, according to the release.