WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula for the 2022 and 2023 school years, sustaining the current level of state funding allocated to public schools and increasing teacher and support staff salaries.

According to the board, the new funding formula included a raise of 1,500 dollars for certificated teachers and 750 dollars for non-certificated school support staff, which reflected the education pay increases proposed in Governor John Bel Edwards’ 2022and 2023 executive budget.

“The new funding formula continues pushing Louisiana educator salaries upward while preserving financial support for public school systems,” BESE President Jim Garvey said. “The Minimum Foundation Program adopted by BESE today is a solid first step in the annual K through 12 funding process. And we look forward to working with our partners in the Legislature in the weeks ahead to ensure our schools and districts have the financial resources necessary to succeed.”

The board reported that the Minimum Foundation Program defines the cost of educating all public school students in Louisiana. The board stated Louisiana’s constitution requires BESE to develop a formula for distributing state funds to public schools and submit it to the Louisiana Legislature each year. On March 15, the board will send the final resolution, which outlines the formula BESE approved, to lawmakers for consideration.

According to the board, because of the state’s law, the Legislature may approve or deny the formula submitted by BESE, but cannot change it.

The board stated that the resolution BESE approved also included a request. The request included that if additional funds are realized, the Legislature must return the Minimum Foundation Program formula to BESE so it may be revised to increase the pay raise to a minimum of 2,000 dollars for certificated staff and 1,000 dollars for non-certificated support staff.

The report stated that the formula adopted by the board aligns with the recommendations of the Minimum Foundation Program Task Force, a BESE advisory council comprised of a diverse membership of Louisiana education stakeholders. According to the board, the task force gave guidance on identifying priorities and improving the formula to ensure the most equitable method of funding public education for the coming year.

According to the board, the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education funding proposal maintained support for certified mentor teachers through an annual allocation of 2,000 dollars per mentor teacher. The board stated that these experienced local educators share their knowledge and skills to effectively coach and support new and resident teachers in their district and are a crucial part of the state’s educational leadership pipeline.

The report shared that the new formula also expands the allowable use of the Career Development Fund supplementary allocation to include course tuition for career and technical education and increases Supplemental Course Allocation per-pupil amount from 59 dollars to 70 dollars.

To view the complete details on the 2022-2023 Minimum Foundation Program formula, visit the BESE BoardDocs website.