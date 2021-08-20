Louisiana sports betting to begin during football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sports betting operations in Louisiana are expected to begin sometime in the upcoming football season, after the state’s gambling regulators approved emergency rules to speed the ability for people to wager on games.

The Gaming Control Board approved regulations that allow Louisiana’s casinos and four racetracks to file their applications starting Monday for sports betting licenses.

Eventually, the wagering also is expected to expand to bars and restaurants that serve alcohol in the 55 parishes where voters agreed to allow the betting sites.

But that’s coming later. The gambling board’s initial action Thursday will start a vetting process for temporary licenses at the casinos and racetracks.