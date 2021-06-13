Louisiana soldier dies in Kuwait

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Another soldier with the Louisiana National Guard has passed away in a non-combat incident.

22-year-old Spc. Joshua S. Robinson of Baton Rouge died on June 10 “at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, as a result of a non-combat related incident,” according to the Department of Defense.

Robinson was assisting Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of his death.

According to the Department of Defense, “Robinson was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana Army National Guard, Lake Charles, Louisiana.”

The investigation into Robinson’s death remains ongoing.

Baton Rouge Police Corporal Casey Hart died on Tuesday, June 8 at Walter Reid Hospital.