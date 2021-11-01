Louisiana ‘Shot for $100’ vaccine campaign extended a month

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is continuing its coronavirus vaccine incentive program “Shot for $100” through November. More than 19,000 people have received a Visa cash card through the effort so far. The program started in August aimed at college students.
Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded it in October to cover anyone newly getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Department of Health said 5- to 11-year-olds will be eligible if federal officials sign off on a vaccine for the children and their parents give consent for them to get immunized. People must use one of the participating community-based vaccination sites listed on ShotFor100.com. Louisiana has one of the nation’s lowest coronavirus immunization rates.