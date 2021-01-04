Louisiana shipyard to build 2 new research ships for NOAA

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A shipyard in Louisiana has a $178 million Navy contract to build two new research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC is located in Houma, the same city where another shipyard is building three smaller academic research vessels for the National Science Foundation.

The ships will be named Oceanographer and Discoverer. Each will operate with a crew of 20 and will be able to carry up to 28 scientists for up to 40 days.

The National Science Foundation vessels will be able to carry about 13 crew members and 16 scientists for up to 21 days.